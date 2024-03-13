Backseat passenger decapitated in suspected DUI crash in Edgewood

A woman fled from a Milton Police officer in Edgewood is charged with vehicular homicide and vehicular assault after a crash that decapitated one of her passengers and hurt another.

A Milton Police officer saw a car pass him on Milton Way on Mar. 6. A records check showed the 2005 Ford sedan had been stolen out of Tacoma in February.

The officer turned around and found the car parked at a 7-Eleven in Edgewood. He ordered the driver to turn off the car but instead, they sped off, according to court documents.

The officer followed the Ford, but it was going so fast that he stopped the chase.

A short time later, the car crashed into a guardrail in the 1700 block of Milton Way at a curve in the road.

The Milton officer arrived and saw people trying to run away from the car, which had heavy damage on the front and passenger side.

Two women were detained on the passenger side and two men remained in the backseat. One man was moving but was unable to move his left arm due to an injury. The other man had been decapitated. His head was found in some nearby brush.

The officer said he saw evidence of drug use inside the car.

Court documents say the driver, Maegan Wentz, was likely under the influence of alcohol, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and Xanax when she crashed.

After getting a warrant, a blood sample was taken from Wentz. The results are pending.

While at the hospital, Wentz told a nurse she had taken five or six fentanyl pills right before she began driving, according to documents.

Wentz pleaded not guilty on Friday.