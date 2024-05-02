‘Backbone of this university.’ Penn State Teamsters union members rally ahead of negotiations

Ahead of their fight for what they’re calling a historic contract, Teamsters Local Union 8 members rallied outside of the Toftrees Golf Resort Thursday morning, an hour before their negotiations began inside.

The Teamsters Local Union 8 represents 2,600 people employed at Penn State, including some at the commonwealth campuses. A group of nearly 50 people gathered in unity Thursday ahead of negotiations.

Everyone wore shirts that said “We Are… Ready” on the front, and “Penn State Teamsters are overdue” on the back. Some had signs that read the same, with some personalized notes including “Technical service employees are the backbone of this university,” “Without our brain and muscle, not a single wheel can turn,” and “We need a raise.”

Jon Light, president of Teamsters Local Union 8, said they’ve had “subpar” contracts in recent years; especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, he said their contracts haven’t been up to standard with inflation.

“We’re going after a historical contract,” Light said.

What does that look like to the Teamsters members? More money, for starters. Light said they’re looking for “numbers we haven’t seen, ever.” He cited a contract the state signed with SEIU last summer that will deliver pay raises of more than 20% over four years.

“Our members … deserve to be recognized for their hard work. One way to do that is simply keep up with the times and pay them correctly. In the world today, their jobs are not being filled because people aren’t coming here anymore. It used to be the place to come. So we need to correct that and make us back to a leading standard for jobs,” Light said.

The contract negotiations come as Penn State is facing a budget crisis. In an email, university spokesperson Lisa Powers said Penn State is looking forward to discussions with the union.

“The University has just started negotiating with Teamsters Local 8 to reach a new contract. We look forward to discussions with the union over the next few months to come to an agreement,” Powers said.

The members are technical service employees for Penn State who work in custodial service, hospitality service, food service, housing service, trades, science, athletics, agriculture, research, printing, engineering, transportation, airport services, ITS and media, according to the union’s website.

“We think — we don’t think, we know our work here is paramount to the success of our students,” Light said. They’ve stepped up to the challenge of not hiring as many employees and doing more for less. But now, it’s time that changes, he said.

Dave Stevenson, a trustee on the union’s executive board and full time Penn State employee, said they’re there to negotiate in good faith for a collective bargaining agreement.

“We want a fair deal that benefits our members,” Stevenson said. “...One where we can take money home, that’s not being taken back through benefits or anything like that. In these times, the cost of everything is through the roof. So, that’s what we’re here for.”

The union does not typically hold a rally or gathering before starting negotiations, but this year is different. Stevenson said it means a lot for them to be there together, because it shows unity.

“It’s ignited our membership and that makes me happy, very happy. We see it all across the state too, because we have multiple campuses,” Stevenson said.

John Bathurst, a full-time employee and union steward, has worked at Penn State for nearly 37 years. His son also works there now.

“I’m nearing the very end of my career. It has been a good place to work and the union supported me for all those 37 years, but I just like to do whatever I can to help the next generation to be proud Penn State employees and proud Teamsters. They aren’t mutually exclusive. You can be both,” Bathurst said.

About 50 members of the Teamsters Local Union 8 gathered before they began negotiations with Penn State on May 2. State House Representatives Paul Takac and Scott Conklin joined them. Halie Kines/hkines@centredaily.com

Also supporting Teamsters on Thursday were local state representatives Scott Conklin, D-Rush Township, and Paul Takac, D-College Township.

Conklin said he comes from a long line of union supporters and was there to support the workers. Unions changed his life, he said, because his parents could make a living wage and could afford things like Conklin’s first pair of glasses when he was in the fifth grade.

He said wasn’t there to be “against” Penn State, but rather was there for the workers.

“These are the individuals that are the backbone of Penn State. Everybody is important, but these are the ones that make sure that facility runs, these are the people that make sure it’s clean, the grass is cut, the elevators are operational,” Conklin said. “I support these individuals. I support their ability to make a living wage.”

Takac also comes from a union family and highlighted the importance for communities to have strong unions. Unions and working people built this country and commonwealth, he said, and it’s important that they protect the opportunity for unions to continue growing stronger.

“Unions are under assault across the country. By a very narrow margin in Harrisburg, we are not a right to work state. We need to protect that right. Where the rubber meets the road are events like this where workers can come together, negotiate in good faith with management and come to a solution where you get to a win-win,” Takac said. “...The only way for working people to have an equal seat at the table is by coming together and collectively working together. Otherwise they’re at a terrible disadvantage. So I think this is really fundamentally important.”

Negotiations began at 9 a.m. Thursday. Their contract expires at midnight June 30.

Teamsters Local Union 8 President Jon Light (left) talks with state house representatives Scott Conklin (center) and Paul Takac during a rally before they began negotiations with Penn State on May 2. Halie Kines/hkines@centredaily.com