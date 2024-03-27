‘We have their back’: West Seneca teachers demand answers on potential layoffs
West Seneca School teachers rallied together early Wednesday calling on the district to tell them the truth about rumors they continue to hear about potential layoffs.
Trump Media & Technology Group soared as much as 14% on Wednesday.
Federal Reserve governor Chris Waller said Wednesday there is "no rush" to cut interest rates after hotter inflation data in the first two months of the year.
Amazon invested a further $2.75 billion in growing AI power Anthropic on Wednesday, following through on the option it left open last September. The September deal put $1.25B into the company in exchange for a minority stake, and certain tit-for-tat agreements like Anthropic continuing to use AWS for its extensive computation needs. Amazon reportedly had until the end of the first quarter to decide whether to increase its investment to a maximum of $4B, and here we are just before the deadline, and the company has decided to throw in maximum amount.
Shark Days are upon us! Get your hands on a discounted upright, stick or robovac while you can.
Follow along for live updates after a container ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
BetMGM released its NFL season win totals on Wednesday.
Judge Scott McAfee will hear arguments Thursday on motions brought by former President Donald Trump and former Georgia Republican Party chairman David Shafer seeking to have the charges on the election interference case dismissed.
Volvo's Ghent, Belgium plant builds the automaker's final diesel-powered car, a blue XC90 with a twin-turbo 2.0-liter four-cylinder hybrid.
Disney and Florida reached a settlement on Wednesday to end litigation over the company's long-standing special tax district.
Over 6,000 Amazon reviewers and the Real Housewives star agree: Glowscreen is a multi-tasking must-have.
Suffice it to say, Apple’s 2024 is not going well.
The South Carolina native is coming home.
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
Workers at Sega of America, a division of Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., have officially ratified their union contract. This makes it one of the first major North American video-game companies to take this step.
Google is rolling out an update that makes it easier for users to find personalized shopping results, the company announced on Wednesday. The new feature lets users rate different products in order to get style recommendations when shopping for apparel, shoes and accessories. The update comes as Google continues to compete with companies like Amazon and Walmart, which have released AI-powered features to rival Google's shopping capabilities.
In the summer after his freshman year at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, an engineering school in Worcester, Massachusetts, Cyvl.ai co-founder and CEO Daniel Pelaez needed a job. Today the Boston-area startup announced a $6 million investment. “Our core vision and why we started the company in the first place is to help the entire world build and maintain better transportation infrastructure,” he said.
Marvel Rivals is a new Overwatch-like team shooter from Marvel Games and NetEase. The multiplayer title will let people play as characters like Black Panther and Spider-Man.
Ivanisevic helped Djokovic double his Grand Slam total from 12 to 24 in their six years together.
Harrison Jr.'s promise as an NFL prospect has been firm for almost two years now. Then, as it seemingly always does during draft season, questions and nitpicks got louder. Ignore them all.
Amazon will have to provide information about the ads running on its platform in a publicly accessible online archive after all, following a decision by the European Union's highest court Wednesday. The ads transparency requirement is contained in the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA), an online governance and algorithmic accountability rulebook, which has applied to Amazon's marketplace since late August 2023. Other tech giants designated under the DSA have complied with the ads transparency provision.