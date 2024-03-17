MONROE — Born March 12, 1925, Monroe County Community College President Emeritus Dr. Ronald Campbell celebrated his 99th birthday with family and friends in the La-Z-Boy Center atrium. Kojo Quartey, president of MCCC, welcomed guests and shared some of Campbell’s accomplishments.

Campbell, the college’s first president, was 39 when he began his career in Monroe. Official groundbreaking for the college began in June 1966. At the time, the area along Raisinville Road was farmland.

“I came here with great anticipation but also a good deal of trepidation. There was nothing here … it was scary,” Campbell told The Monroe Evening News in 1984.

With family and friends, MCCC President Emeritus Dr. Ronald Campbell celebrated his 99th birthday in the La-Z-Boy Center atrium.

Now living in Illinois, Campbell attended the reception with his son, Kevin, and daughter-in-law, Alice.

Guests greeted the former president and shared stories as he walked throughout the atrium before Quartey invited everyone to gather and sing "Happy Birthday."

Reported earlier: Ronald Campbell: A life dedicated to community

Before blowing out the candles on his cake, Campbell joked with his guests.

“I’m 66 not 99,” he said. “Thank you all for coming.”

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Later that evening, the Campbells met with donors and recipients at the Foundation at MCCC’s scholarship dinner held on campus.

“It was a wonderful experience to see everyone,” Campbell said, following the celebration. “I am honored.”

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Back to school: Dr. Ronald Campbell celebrates turning 99 at MCCC