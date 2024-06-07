Back from the dead? Human composting bill moves forward. What to know.

PROVIDENCE − In 2026, will you be able to choose organic natural reduction in Rhode Island, also known as human composting, for what happens to your body after you die?

After a first hearing on February 14, a bill (7212) to allow the practice, which died last year, was passed out of the House Committee on Corporations, with a single tweak: an extension of its start date to 2026.

"Green" burials, where an unembalmed body is buried by itself, are already allowed in Rhode Island , as well as burials in caskets (with and without embalming) and cremation.

Is the bill back from the dead?

During a seven-minute hearing on Thursday night, the House Committee on Corporations moved the bill forward on a vote of 9-2. Three other bills passed through the Committee during that hearing.

Representatives William O'Brien, D-North Providence and Robert Phillips, D-Woonsocket, Cumberland, voted against the bill.

Recompose, a Seattle-based company, demonstrates the human composting process. Over 30 days, the body and plant material form nutrient-dense soil.

The bill still needs to move to the full house and the Senate companion bill, introduced by Sen. Tiara Mack, D-Providence, was held for further study by the Senate Health and Human Services Committee in May.

Where else is organic natural reduction allowed?

Last year, McGaw said she introduced the bill to start a conversation and this year and reintroduced it with a few tweaks requested by the state Department of Health.

During the Feburary hearing in front of the House Committee on Corporations, McGaw said the positive response to her bill was "overwhelming" when she introduced it last year.

"I heard so much from people across the state," she said. "What I did was, I reworked the bill from last year."

Seven states have legalized the practice: Washington, Colorado, Oregon, New York, Vermont and Nevada. California has legalized it as well, but it will not be allowed to begin until 2027.

What is natural organic reduction?

Natural organic reduction is a nice way of saying a body is quickly decomposed, a process usually aided by high temperatures.

One of the handful of businesses to offer the process, Earth Funeral in Auburn, Washington, started a year ago. Their process takes about 30 days, leaving behind a cubic yard of rich soil and some bones that are ground into powder, just like with cremation, spokeswoman Haley Morris said in 2023.

A whole new industry?

One funeral director in Las Vegas, where it became legal this year, estimated a price tag of $8,000 to $10,000, compared to the average national cost of a viewing and burial, $7,848 and cremation, $6,970, according to an article in the Las Vegas Sun.

How do religions view natural organic reduction?

The Catholic Church relaxed its prohibition against cremation in 1963 but also maintained it has an "adverse attitude" toward the practice, favoring burial, while Judaism also requires burial, as does Islam.

"Sky burials," where a body is left in an elevated location exposed to the elements – and predators – is a Buddhist practices and a Zoroastrian practice, while cremation is generally a Hindu practice.

