'Right back at you, buddy': Milwaukee mayor responds to Trump calling his city 'horrible'

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Thursday pushed back on former President Donald Trump's comment that Milwaukee is a "horrible city."

"Donald Trump was talking about things that he thinks are horrible. All of us lived through his presidency. So, right back at you, buddy," Johnson said. "Donald Trump once again is wrong about something. That shouldn't be new news, especially for somebody who has a proven track record of lying about a number of things."

Johnson said about 50,000 Republicans call the deep blue city home. The Democratic mayor has welcomed the Republican National Convention while also vocally backing Democratic President Joe Biden's bid for a second term in the White House.

Trump is expected to accept the party's nomination at the RNC to take on Biden in the Nov. 5 election. Wisconsin, a key swing state, is expected to again play a crucial role in the election's outcome.

"I find it kind of strange that he would insult the largest city in Wisconsin because he's running for president," Johnson said. "To insult the state that's hosting your convention, I think it's kind of bizarre."

Trump, who is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in neaarby Racine on Tuesday, made the comment Thursday morning to House Republicans in a meeting on Capitol Hill to discuss campaign strategies. Republican members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation offered varying accounts of the comment's context. Three said he was referencing the upcoming election while another said Trump had been talking about crime in the city.

Despite its challenges, Johnson said the crime rate in Milwaukee is dropping and he will continue investing in public safety.

"I'm aware that in urban areas there are challenges," Johnson said. "And these urban challenges are not unique to Milwaukee. They exist in cities all across the United States."

Despite the comment, Johnson said he remains confident Milwaukee's image will be unharmed.

City leaders have billed the Republican National Convention as an opportunity for Milwaukee to make a name for itself on the national stage. About 50,000 people, including thousands of members of the media from across the nation and globe, are expected to visit the city during the July 15-18 convention.

"I don't think this changes anything or people's perceptions about Milwaukee," Johnson said.

Trump's comment left Johnson with one piece of advice for local voters:

"For us for voters here in Milwaukee, I think the message is pretty clear. You've heard from the man himself. Let's all work to make sure that he doesn't have the opportunity to live in another city that I think he probably thinks is horrible, too," Johnson said. "And that's Washington, D.C."

Molly Beck and Lawrence Andrea of the Journal Sentinel staff contributed to this story.

