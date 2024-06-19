Back the Blue Act, more laws set to go into effect July 1

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following the 2024 Tennessee General Assembly session, over 200 laws are set to go into effect beginning July 1. One of those laws includes the Back the Blue Act.

House Bill 1881, referred to as the “Back the Blue Act”, increased the penalty for assaulting a law enforcement officer. The penalty is currently a Class A misdemeanor, carrying a mandatory minimum 30-day sentence as well as a $5,000 fine. The act would change the penalty to a Class E felony, which carries a mandatory minimum 60-day sentence and $10,000 fine.

The act was supported by local law enforcement agencies.

Another law going into effect is the Laken Riley Act. The law is named after 22-year-old Laken Riley, a student at the University of Georgia who was killed while out jogging. The law states that a public college, university or other higher-education institution can’t prohibit the possession of a non-lethal weapon on the campus. This includes items such as pepper spray, mace and a stun gun.

The law has exceptions. An amendment to the law states the school can prohibit someone from carrying a non-lethal weapon in a building where security is provided.

A law regarding cyberbullying will also go into effect at the beginning of the month. House Bill 2590 states that bullying and cyberbullying offenses will carry the same penalties as harassment. The law also requires an officer to report the incident and notify a parent or guardian if the victim is a minor.

A full list of laws going into effect can be found below:

Laws going into Effect July 1st (Tennessee General Assembly)Download

