Back-to-back weather systems to bring snow, rain for Ontario and Quebec

Two weather systems are on tap to bring rain and then snow to parts of Ontario and Quebec through the weekend.

A Texas low will bring heavy moisture and widespread rain to southen Ontario overnight Friday through to Sunday afternoon and colder air coming in could transition into flurries.

Quebec will likely see snow to start and will transition over to rain on Sunday.

Friday - Sunday

The rainfall will begin when the first system tracks into central Ontario during the overnight hours on Friday. The second system tracks across Lake Erie and Lake Ontario continuing the precipitation throughout the weekend.

The back to back systems will really feel like they are combined as there is not much of a break between the two rounds.

Widespread rain will be felt across southern Ontario and some in northwestern Ontario will see snow on Saturday afternoon.

There is the risk of localized flooding with the heavy rainfall in southern Ontario.

ONQC Rainfall accumulation mar 6

As colder air moves into the region, there is the potential for the rain to transition to snow, bringing the potential for flurries for southern Ontario.

Quebec's forecast is a little trickier to nail down. There is a chance for snow to develop along the St. Lawrence overnight Saturday. The snow will eventually transition to rain on Sunday along the Ottawa Valley, St. Lawrence, and Eastern Townships.

Higher elevations and central Quebec will remain as snow through the duration of the event. The rain will then transition back into snow on Sunday night.

Take caution as road will be slippery during the precipitation transition and with wet snow.

ONQC Snow accumulation mar 6

Looking ahead, southern Ontario and Quebec will continue to see mild weather with the chance for more rain next week.

Keep checking back for more forecast updates for both Ontario and Quebec.