Back-to-back messy systems take aim at Atlantic Canada as seasons battle it out

Despite signs of spring slowly starting to emerge, you'll need to pack your patience for the next little while, as winter will continue to fight back across much of Atlantic Canada.

A series of systems will bring some mixed precipitation into the days ahead, with periods of heavy snow and prolonged icy conditions a threat across parts of the East Coast.

Some areas may face some travel and power disruptions as a result later this week, so it's best to plan ahead and to continue to check your latest weather forecast.

Tuesday overnight: First push of rain moves in

After starting the week with mild temperatures and abundant sunshine, rain will push back into the Maritimes on Tuesday night, picking up Wednesday morning across Newfoundland.

The heaviest rain will fall in northern Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick during the overnight hours on Tuesday, with 5-20 mm forecast.

Baron - ATL rain.jpg

Wednesday evening through Friday: Threat for travel troubles with wintry mix

The next, and more impactful, system is forecast to develop along the U.S. Southeast on Wednesday night, tracking south of Atlantic Canada.

Milder temperatures will be in place as the precipitation starts across the Maritimes, though with the potential for some snow to fall on the northern edge of the system.

Through Thursday, colder temperatures will then shift south, with most of the rain transitioning to snow across parts of New Brunswick.

Baron - Thursday am precip.jpg

When the transition occurs, there's also an elevated chance for prolonged, wintry cocktail of ice pellets and freezing rain. These conditions are possible along southern New Brunswick and P.E.I., extending into northern parts of Nova Scotia. It could last through Thursday.

Temperatures will remain slightly cooler in Newfoundland with this system, which will mean the precipitation will begin as snow, with a chance of mixed precipitation along the southern Avalon or Burin peninsulas.

Baron - ATL precip Thursday evening.jpg

"Confidence is lower on the exact location of the mixed precipitation, but the setup is favourable for it. Forecasters will continue to calculate how efficient the ice accretion is with this setup, so be sure to check back," said Rachel Modestino, a meteorologist with The Weather Network.

Travel impacts are likely for areas seeing several hours of mixed precipitation, and there's also a heightened threat for localized power outages to occur.

Baron - ATL precip outlook.jpg

As the system departs, precipitation will change to snow for all by Friday.

The duration of the event will also dictate the amount of snow possible, especially for Newfoundland, as some computer models have the snow lingering into Saturday morning.

The hardest hit areas in the Maritimes could see between 10-25 cm of snow, while areas in Newfoundland could see 15-30+ cm.

An active pattern is expected late this weekend and into next week, with more snow and icy conditions likely with colder air staying locked in place.

Be sure to check back for the latest weather updates across Atlantic Canada.