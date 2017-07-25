The Bachelorette Recap: Rachel Heads to the Fantasy Suites After the Men Meet Her Family

The Bachelorette is ready to take her men home to meet mom and dad — minus dad, because he is the living embodiment of Uncle Phil from the The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and won’t deign to appear on The Bachelorette’s cameras. Ultimately that’s a good thing, because no one wants their federal judges appearing on reality TV — unless it is a reality show, which in the current political landscape is not outside the realm of possibility. While normally the star’s family only meets two of the suitors, because Rachel’s sister is extremely pregnant, they are bringing Rachel’s Top Three to Dallas for a meet-and-greet with the family. Since Rachel’s dad only exists off camera, her poor mother will have to bravely handle three men asking for her daughter’s hand in marriage.

Peter Meets the Family

Peter’s most swoon-worthy characteristic is not his gap-toothed smile or zaddy good hair, but the fact that he is incredibly good with children. So, grab your smelling salts, because Rachel and Peter kick off their date with some baby present shopping, where Peter struts his stuff and his baby knowledge. They load up on gifts and head to Rachel’s house for the meet-and-greet. Peter tells Rachel’s family how he is falling in love with her, which is news to Rachel. He also explains that he doesn’t really want to get on one knee at the end of this whole thing, because he wants a real relationship, not a made-for-TV one. Rachel’s family applauds this dose of reality, but Rachel looks skeptical. Peter doesn’t ask for Rachel’s hand in marriage and her mother likes him even more for it. Wanna bet the judge is off-camera applauding?

Eric Brings Charm City to Dallas

Poor Eric, can’t win, though. He is nervous to meet Rachel’s family, because he has never really met a girlfriend’s family before, because as you may have heard multiple times and will a few more times to come, he’s new here. He’s never been in a serious relationship before. However, as soon as he opens himself up to love, Rachel’s sister tells him that he’s not “on the same playing field” as Rachel, because he has never been in love before, which is a real chicken versus egg problem. He faced down the doubters, though, and asked Rachel’s mom for her daughter’s hand in marriage. Her mother sighs that Eric can’t be more like Peter and then begrudgingly says Eric can go ahead ask Rachel whatever he wants.

Bryan Does Dallas

For some probably foretelling reason, Bryan gets to meet Rachel’s friends before the family. They size him up and grill him and seem to agree with Rachel that he’s extremely charming, which is both a pro and a con. Rachel’s family seems to see through Bryan’s charm offensive. They seem fully cognizant of the fact that Rachel is gaga for Bryan, but don’t believe it’s possible to be fully in love in such a short amount of time, pointing out that they are outside “the bubble” of The Bachelorette and think she’s acting cuckoo. They are also aware that he’s a total mama’s boy and are concerned that he would prioritize his mother’s needs over Rachel’s, which is a very valid concern to everyone except Rachel, even though Bryan’s mother very recently told her that she would kill her if she hurt Bryan and she wasn’t really kidding. The whole family seems to accept what they are up against and gives up fighting, because Rachel is getting frustrated. Finally, Bryan asks Rachel’s mom for her daughter’s hand in marriage, and she sizes him up again and mutters something about trusting her daughter to make the right decision, which is good as Bryan is going to get.

Fantasy Suites!

The couples head to Rioja, Spain, which naturally is the perfect place to fall in love. If you watch enough of these shows you realize that anywhere — or at least anywhere who’s tourism board shells out enough cash to bring The Bachelorette to town — is the perfect place to fall in love. Just fall in love anywhere, kids! Finland, San Antonio, Rioja, it doesn’t really matter so long as you bring at least two potential life partners.