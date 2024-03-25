The Bachelor finale live: What time to tune in tonight as Joey chooses between Kelsey and Daisy

Will tonight’s The Bachelor finale end in heartbreak or happiness for Joey Graziadei?

The reality series’s 28th season has seen tennis coach Graziadei whittle down 32 contestants to two finalists: Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson.

In the trailer for the final episode, viewers see Graziadei standing in tears while a car drives away in Tulum, Mexico, where the engagement is supposed to happen.

“I didn’t expect that at all,” a distraught-looking Graziadei tells producers. “I can’t think that’s happened before.”

The Bachelor finale will air in its regular Monday night slot at 8pm ET/PT on ABC. You can find more details on how to watch here.

The latest season has seen theatrical exits, vicious feuds, injuries and no shortage of heartbreak.

In a blog post last month, popular TV blogger Reality Steve shared a “spoiler” for whom he believed to be this season’s winner.

Filming took place last Autumn and the result has been kept tightly under wraps ever since. Follow along with us live as the winner is finally revealed.

Warning potential spoilers of The Bachelor season 28 to follow. Continue at your own risk.

The Bachelor spoilers: Does Joey get engaged at the end of series finale?

How to watch tonight’s finale

The Bachelor finale will air in its regular Monday night slot at 8pm ET/PT.

For fans who have access to cable, you’ll be able to tune in live on ABC. You can also stream the show live through a variety of TV streamers such as DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Fubo TV and Hulu + Live TV.

For those who don’t have those subscriptions, episodes are available to stream on Hulu the next day.

The series sadly will not be streaming immediately in the UK. British viewers may use a VPN to access ABC via the Hulu + Live TV app.

