Babysitter sentenced after 15-month-old suffers brain bleed

A babysitter who injured a 15-month-old boy in Riverside last year while she was watching him has been sentenced.

Hoang Thi Kim Do, 53, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Do pleaded guilty to one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony, in March.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 15-month-old suffers brain bleed; Riverside babysitter pleads guilty to injuring him

As part of a plea agreement, a second-degree felony charge of endangering children was dismissed.

In February 2023, the boy was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit at Dayton Children’s Hospital. Staff at the hospital alerted Riverside police about the boy concerning a possible child abuse case, according to a Riverside police report.

The child had suffered a subdural hematoma, which is a brain bleed, to the back of his head. He also had additional bruising on various parts of his body.

When police spoke to Do, she said the child fell out of a hammock that was in the living room while he was taking a nap.

In addition to her jail term, she was ordered to pay over $12,000 in restitution, have no contact with the victim, and be on probation for up to five years.