Babysitter kills 3-year-old ‘full of life’ for vomiting on herself, Michigan police say

A Michigan woman was arrested after police say she killed a 3-year-old girl she was babysitting.

Iesha Harris, 30, was charged with murder and first-degree child abuse, according to a Facebook post by the Detroit Police Department.

Harris was babysitting 3-year-old Harmoni Henderson on March 17, WDIV reported.

Harris was friends with Harmoni’s mom, according to police.

“Harmoni was so full of life. Love and laughter. Biggest smile u will ever see,” a GoFundMe page said.

At one point, Harmoni’s parents said Harris locked Harmoni and her own 1-year-old child in a bedroom while she went and smoked weed with a friend for three hours, WJBK reported.

Harris saw that Harmoni vomited on herself and became angry, police told the news outlet.

“Ms. Harris allegedly admitted to police she poured scalding water on top of the 3-year-old and slammed her head against the side of the bathtub,” Wayne County assistant prosecutor Jennifer Douglas told WDIV.

Harmoni’s mom, Paris England, told WJBK she came home the next morning to her daughter motionless in her bed.

“She was already dead from the moment that I got there,” the mother said, according to WJBK. “She was gone.”

Harmoni was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

“She was having a hard time. My baby is autistic, nonverbal,” England told WDIV. “I think (Harris) got frustrated with her and her own daughter and she slammed my baby’s head against the tub.”

Authorities believe Harris fatally assaulted Harmoni at 1:30 p.m.

“I done cried so much, I don’t even know if there’s no more tears left in there,” Harmoni’s dad, Marquise Henderson, told WJBK.

An attorney for Harris was not listed in court records.

