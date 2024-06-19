Babysitter finds hidden camera in bathroom, Slidell homeowner arrested

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A Slidell man is being charged with 11 counts of video voyeurism following the alleged discovery of a hidden camera in his bathroom in late May.

According to the Slidell Police Department, Jonathan Bethancourt, 31, began being investigated after a babysitter said they found a hidden camera disguised as a smoke detector in a guest bathroom and brought it to the SPD.

Later, investigators said they searched Bethancourt’s home and found an additional camera as well as other incriminating evidence. Police say that the evidence currently points to the presence of cameras both at his home and a condominium in Orange Beach, Alabama, with no sign of them being planted elsewhere.

Two vehicles ram into levee police car in New Orleans East, chase ensues

The investigation is still on going and police expect additional charges to be filed against Bethancourt, as other alleged victims have been identified and there remains “substantial” video evidence to be combed through.

Bethancourt was initially booked into the Slidell City Jail, then later moved to St. Tammany Parish Jail where he later posted bond.

Due to this investigation taking place across state lines, Slidell police are working closely with both federal and Alabama authorities.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.