Babysitter Charged After Children, 9 and 6 Years Old, Take Her Car And Crash It

A South Carolina woman was arrested after the two children she was watching went on a joyride in her car and crashed into a tree.

A 9-year-old boy and his 6-year-old sister reportedly told police that their babysitter, Mary Frances Harmon, 30, told them she was going to leave them unattended to meet someone.

In court, however, Harmon said the children took the car keys while she was in the shower and she didn’t notice until she got out, according to CBS.

A neighbor told WSOC-TV that the 9-year-old waved at her while he drove the vehicle.

"I saw the crash over there, and I see the kids, I'm like, 'Wow,'" she said.

She also noted that she was nervous because the mobile home park where the kids live is just feet away from a busy highway, according to the station.

Police reportedly found hydrocodone pills in the wrecked car and Harmon claimed that the children put them there.

She has been charged with child neglect as well as an additional drug charge.

