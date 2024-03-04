Baby watch: Bald eagle couple Jackie and Shadow getting ready to expect chicks

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — It’s almost time to see some baby eaglets as “pip watch” is here for Big Bear’s bald eagle couple.

Leap Day (Feb. 29) started the clock as any day now Jackie and Shadow’s three eggs could crack to reveal the chicks inside.

Big Bear’s bald eagle couple now have three eggs

The bald eagle couple are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their new chicks, with three eggs in the nest this year for the first time ever.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says incubation lasts about 35 days. Leap Day marked 35 days for the first egg, according to the Friends of Big Bear Valley and Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam Facebook page, but noted it did have some delayed incubation before the other eggs came along.

The nonprofit says hatching typically takes around 1 to 3 days from the time it begins.

Jackie laid this year’s eggs on Jan. 25, Jan. 28 and Jan. 31, so any day now we could see chicks emerge on the live cam in Southern California’s Big Bear Valley.

Baby watch-- Watch the eagle live cam as Jackie and Shadow get ready to expect chicks (Photo: Friends Of Big Bear Valley)

Jackie and Shadow are no strangers to babies, having laid eggs for the past few years. Spirit, their eagle chick, stole the hearts of live cam viewers around the world in 2022. In 2023, the eagle couple laid eggs that did not make it.

Friends of Big Bear Valley and Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam said in a Facebook update this weekend that no pip is confirmed yet, but Jackie and Shadow have been taking turns, sometimes stubbornly letting go, to keep the eggs warm and dry with the snow and rain the past few days in the area.

Watch all the action live on the Big Bear Bald Eagle Nest Cam as we eagerly await the arrival of the baby eagles.

