Baby unharmed after woman steals car with 1-year-old inside in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police officers are relieved a baby is safe and reunited with their mother after a scary incident in Fresno Friday.

Lieutenant Bill Dooley recalled the moment a frantic mother explained to officers what happened at the gas station at Marks and Clinton Avenues around 11 a.m. on Friday.

Woman steals car with 1-year-old inside from Fresno gas station

“The mom had just pulled up to the Arco, was running in for a second. She left her car on left her child in the backseat. She was just running in for a second and running back out. And when she did, that’s when the individual saw that the vehicle was running, jumped in and stole the car,” Dooley said.

He says the mother was inconsolable as she told officers what happened and officers instantly got to work trying to track down the stolen car with the baby inside.

“We even had the sheriff’s department’s helicopter available and they were circulating the area trying to locate that vehicle,” Dooley said.

Eventually, another 911 call came in around 45 minutes later, from Hayes and Olive Avenues.

“They saw a female that was trying to push a car that looked stuck and it looked a little bit odd. The helicopter was still up trying to assist us. The helicopter was first on scene, confirmed that was our vehicle” Dooley said, explaining how nervous the responded officer was, waiting to find the child. “The child was safe in the back. She was crying, seemed to be distraught, obviously, but seemed to be unharmed.”

The suspect is now facing multiple felony charges including kidnapping, auto theft, and child endangerment.

Dooley says the suspect was a homeless woman in her 40s and was likely under the influence at the time it happened. She has since been taken to CRMC but will eventually get booked into the Fresno County jail. Her name has not been released just yet.

They also say the mom is traumatized and they are not sure yet if she could face any child endangerment charges herself.

“Don’t leave anybody, especially during these times right now where it’s so hot, whether your intentions were malicious or not, it’s just not a safe thing to do,” Dooley said, reminding the public, that this situation could have been much worse.

Police also confirmed they had an Amber Alert ready, but since the child was found fairly quickly, they didn’t have to push it out.

