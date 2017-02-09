Baby turtle found near lumps of coal sparks fears for Great Barrier Reef

Scientists and environmental advocates are up in arms after lumps of coal were found washed up on beaches around Australia's Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area.

Showing what's at stake for vulnerable marine life, a local found a turtle hatchling next to a lump of coal on East Point Beach in Mackay, Queensland and shared the pictures.

Lance Payne spotted the hatchling while wandering the beach early this week. Though he's not part of any environmental group, he felt compelled to share what he saw with authorities. He says the beach is covered in bits of coal and what he believes to be fine black coal dust.

"It's very alarming," he said. "There's coal, potential coal dust and plastic pollution from the streets. "All these awful things happening on the one beach."

Image: Lance Payne

While its effect on turtles is not known, scientists largely regard coal as having a toxic affect on marine plants and animals.

"It is simply not good enough for coal to be washing up on beaches in the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area," WWF Australia head of oceans Richard Leck said in a statement. "Coal is a potentially toxic material for marine life and must be managed in a way that stops it ending up in Reef waters."

The WFF is calling for a government investigation into the matter, as well as infrastructure changes to prevent coal spillages at nearby mining ports.

Lance's photo comes as the Queensland government found a coal spillage at a mining port in waters near the Reef, ABC reported. The coal appears to have spilled from one of the ship loaders at Hay Point Coal port, as well as spillages from trestles carrying the coal to ship loaders.

The WWF said coal has washed up at East Point Beach and Louisa Creek Beach, not far from the Hay Point Coal port. Environment Minister Steven Miles told the ABC it was not yet possible to say whether Hay Point was the source of the coal.

Federal and state governments have given the go-ahead to a number of coal ports close by the Reef, including the Abbot Point coal terminal.

The terminal will serve the Adani's Carmichael coal mine, which will be one of the world's largest if completed.

A coal spillage near a World Heritage-listed marine park is always unwelcome, but parts of the Reef are also recovering from a global coral bleaching event.