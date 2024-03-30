Baby surprises mom after being born with teeth

DANVILLE, Kent. (WFLA) — A Kentucky mother got quite a surprise when her second child was born with two teeth already.

According to WLEX, NaKyia Frye welcomed her second child, a baby girl named Honisti, about two weeks ago.

While Frye thought she knew what to expect for her second delivery, it turned out Honisti had a surprise for her mom and her doctors.

“The doctor said, ‘your baby has teeth,'” Frye said. “And I’m like laying there and I’m like teeth? You know I’m just thinking they’re joking though, and I looked over and no she actually had two baby teeth. And I was really shocked at that moment because I’m like I’ve never seen a baby come out with two teeth.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a baby typically starts teething at about five to seven months.

“All of the doctors, they said they hadn’t seen anything like that in a very long time — like 20, 25 years,” Frye said.

However, the University of Rochester Medical Center states when a child is born with teeth, these natal teeth are typically not fully developed and have weak roots.

According to Frye, this was the case with her newborn daughter.

“They were loose and they were connected to the root and so that they could possibly fall out,” she said. “So, that kinda was like scary because I’m like, well I don’t want her to choke on them or anything like that.”

Natal teeth, which are separate from the normal neonatal teeth that are supposed to erupt, can cause problems with breastfeeding and can pose health hazards if the child bites their tongue or inhales it.

Because of this, the URMC states that doctors typically remove natal teeth to prevent any issues.

However, Frye said a dentist told her the teeth seemed to be baby teeth and told her that if she had them removed, Honisti would be missing those teeth until her permanent teeth erupted.

“Other than that, they said that these were the prettiest, perfect teeth that they’ve seen come from a baby,” Frye said.

The new mother of two told WLEX that she was excited to share the story with her daughter once she is old enough.

“Hey you were really born with two teeth and I will always tell her that when she’s older,” Frye said. “I have family members saying, she could be the president — like you know she’s come out with two teeth; she can do anything.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.