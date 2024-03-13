Baby’s remains discovered in Pennsylvania street; death considered ‘suspicious’

A baby’s remains were discovered lying in a Pennsylvania Street Monday.

NBC affiliate WGAL reports the remains were found on North Second Street in McConnellsburg, Fulton County.

Pennsylvania State Police in McConnellsburg said an unresponsive infant was found before 9 a.m. It was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fulton County Coroner Berley Souders told WGAL he believes the baby was in its ninth month of development in pregnancy but there was no evidence to suggest it was still alive prior to its remains being discovered.

More tests than usual had been requested as investigators try to narrow down who the baby belonged to and how the remains ended up in a street, Souders told WGAL.

The baby’s death is under investigation by state police. They said that the situation is being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call state police in McConnellsburg at 717-485-3131.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

‘Complete devastation’: Man, woman killed in Crescent Township house explosion Grandmother killed in head-on crash on East Carson Street was driving to meet newborn grandson Crescent Township house explosion: What we’ve learned about the victims VIDEO: 5 people accused of selling illegal drugs at Murrysville vape store appear in court for the first time DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts