On 'Baby Olivia' video and gun training, Tennessee legislature flouts parental consent

Tennessee’s Republican-dominated General Assembly is all for parental consent – until it isn’t.

A whole array of parental rights legislation has passed over the years including allowing adults to exempt their children from public school lessons on LGBTQ people, requesting that library books be banned and allowing foster parents not to vaccinate the children under their care.

But that’s not always the case.

In 2023, the legislature passed a ban on gender affirming care for minors, inserting themselves into parents’ health care decisions for their children.

Now during the 2024 session the majority wants to force school children to watch an animated video called “Baby Olivia” about fetal development and to take “age appropriate and grade-appropriate” gun safety training.

Amendments to require parental consent filed by Democrats were rejected in both cases.

Here’s the status of the bills:

The “Baby Olivia” legislation (House Bill 2435/Senate Bill 2767) passed in the House on March 18 by a vote of 67-23 and in the Senate on April 4 by a vote of 21-6.

The firearms safety training proposal (House Bill 2882/Senate Bill 2923) passed the House by a vote of 79-12 on Feb. 29 and in the Senate 24-2 on April 4.

Both pieces of legislation now go to Gov. Bill Lee for his consideration, and I expect he will sign them into law.

What recourse do parents have if they disagree with the legislature?

I’m all for kids being exposed to different concepts and ideas, but the problem with these efforts, to use an overly used term these days, is this is classic indoctrination.

Baby Olivia depicts the moment life begins and beyond to show the humanity of the preborn throughout each stage of human development, complete with her beating heart, brainwaves, fingers, and toes.

Legislators are jamming their opinions about abortion and gun rights into the classroom.

I watched the “Baby Olivia” video and wondered quizzically if teachers would stop playing before it got to the Donate Now link for the organization that produced it, Live Action, an anti-abortion group denouncing Planned Parenthood.

This is not a science video – it’s a political message.

But what if the child’s parent wasn’t ready to talk fetal development?

What if they were and had a different viewpoint on when life is conceived and on a woman’s reproductive rights?

One thing viewers will find missing from the video is the reality of how babies are made.

Government is effectively taking the place of parents on this training

When I was a child, my parents had me and my siblings read the illustrated, age-appropriate Peter Mayle’s “Where did I come from?” a book endorsed by pediatrician and activist Dr. Benjamin Spock for its humor.

That would likely not fly in a Tennessee classroom, but it was my parents’ decision, my father being a clergyman and both my dad and mom being educators and mental health professionals.

By taking away this choice, lawmakers are saying that government is the answer or is the paragon of virtue— which is antithetical to their philosophy on most other things.

Sen. Charlane Oliver, D- Nashville during a Senate session at the Tennessee state Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, March 18, 2024.

I commend lawmakers who spoke up to oppose the bills, including state Democratic Sens. Raumesh Akbari, Heidi Campbell, London Lamar, Charlane Oliver and Jeff Yarbro, who represent either Nashville or Memphis, during the recent Senate debate.

Not all Republicans agreed either. Sens. Richard Briggs (a physician) of Knoxville and Todd Gardenhire of Chattanooga abstained and soon-to-be-retiring Sen. Art Swann of Maryville voted no.

Sen. Richard Briggs, during a Senate session at the Tennessee state Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, March 18, 2024.

On the firearms safety course, I think it’s actually a good idea that all Americans be encouraged to learn about their Second Amendment rights and their responsibilities under the law. Taking concealed firearms training in Tennessee a few years ago was one of the best civics education experiences I have had.

However, not allowing a parent to opt his or her child out takes away the choice from a family who may not agree.

Politics is the art of the possible, as the axiom goes, so politicians wavering on issues is not unusual.

However, if elected officials truly value the rights of parents, as the GOP majority says it does, this is an area where intellectual honesty requires some level of consistency.

Parents – and voters – should take note.

David Plazas is the director of opinion and engagement for the USA TODAY Network Tennessee.

