Baby No. 2 on the way for Michael Phelps, wife

FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2016, file photo, United States' swimmer Michael Phelps celebrates winning his gold medal in the men's 200-meter butterfly with his wife Nicole and baby Boomer during the swimming competitions at the 2016 Summer Olympics, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Phelps announced on Instagram Aug. 29, 2017, that Nicole is pregnant. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Michael Phelps is set to become a father of two.

The 23-time Olympic swimming champion and his wife, Nicole, announced the news on Instagram with the help of their 15-month-old son, Boomer.

Phelps shared a picture of Nicole holding a smiling Boomer and wrote in the caption: "Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it's a boy or a girl??" Boomer has a big following on his own Instagram account, where another picture showed the smiling boy alongside a positive pregnancy test.

Boomer was born in May 2016, a month before Phelps and the former Miss California USA got married.