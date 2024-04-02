Baby names trending in U.S. and Pennsylvania for 2024. Did your favorite make list?

Noah and Olivia are tops, but Dylan and Brooklyn are fading, while John and Karen aren't even on the list.

We're talking most popular baby names as of 2024, according to babycenter.com, which says it compiles trending names in real time, opposed to the Social Security baby name database, which posts a year or more late.

In the U.S., the most most popular baby names for boys are: Noah, Liam, Oliver, Elijah, Mateo, Lucas, Ezra, Levi, Asher and James. For girls, the Top Ten are: Oliva, Amelia, Emma, Charlotte, Sophia, Isabella, Ava, Aurora, Luna and Mia.

Most popular baby names in Pennsylvania

We wondered how this national list compares to Pennsylvania's most popular baby names, at least in Philadelphia. Nameberry.com has the list. Their list seems more eclectic.

For boys it's: Atticus, Silas, Malachi, River, Amari, Arlo, Charlie, Harold, Milo and Soren. For Philly girls it's: Lyra, Claire, Josephine, Maeve, Shiloh, Amari, Amelia, Eden, Genevieve and Juliet.

Across Pennsylvania, the Social Security Administration released most popular baby names as of April 2, 2024, though these names are as of 2022. For boys: Liam, Noah, Oliver, Theodore, Benjamin, James, Owen, Lucas, Henry and Michael. For girls: Olivia, Charlotte, Emma, Sophia, Amelia, Ava, Isabella, Harper, Evelyn and Mia.

At the bottom of SSA's top 100 names in Pennsylvania or, put another way, names that are fading in popularity, here's the 90 to 100 ranking. For boys: Christian, Carson, Silas, Jace, Adam, Emmett, Vincent, Myles, Kaden, Bryson and Jordan. For girls, the fading names are: Brooklyn, Maryk, Skylar, Margaret, Sloane, Adeline, Audrie, Remi, Josie, Madeline and Piper.

John and Karen don't even make it on the list. Maybe they're names that are too common (ask any John), have "baggage" (poor Karens), or are ready to make a comeback in '25. We'll see.

