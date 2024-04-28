Baby left in car as dad goes to Cleveland casino: PD

*Above video shows how to report a crime tip to U.S. Marshals*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 10-month-old girl was left inside a car at a parking garage while her father went into the casino in downtown Cleveland Friday night, according to police.

Police received reports of “a child left unattended in a vehicle on Ontario Street…around 10:30 p.m.,” according to Cleveland Police Spokesperson Wilfredo Diaz. “Upon arrival, they (officers) found a 10-month-old girl alone in the car,” Diaz said.

“An initial investigation revealed that the child’s father had left her in the vehicle while he was inside the casino. Although the child did not appear to be injured, EMS responded to the scene and took her to a hospital for a precautionary checkup. She was later released to her family,” Diaz added.

Diaz said, the suspect has not been formally charged, and the case remains under investigation

