Baby Great Horned Owl rescued from Pennsylvania golf course

A baby Great Horned Owl was saved after being found at a Pennsylvania golf course.

The owl was found on the ground of a Harrisburg-area golf course, Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in Washington Boro said.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Game Warden worked with a capture and transport volunteer to take the owl to the center. It didn’t have any injuries and is gaining weight quickly.

Raven Ridge Wildlife Center said they have a foster Great Horned Owl named Pharaoh who will take care of the chick.

“We are confident that the baby owl will receive the best care possible under his guidance,” the organization said. “We appreciate the support of our partners and volunteers in rescuing and getting these animals to our facility.”

