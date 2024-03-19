Baby giraffe named 'Saba' at Zoo Miami dies after running into fence, breaking its neck

Days after turning 3 months old, a baby giraffe named "Saba" was found dead in her Zoo Miami enclosure.

A zoo staffer found the young giraffe Saturday morning, leaving the zoo to speculate as to what happened since the zoo was closed with no witnesses, according to a Monday news release.

Zoo Miami said in the release that it seems like Saba ran into a fence, perhaps from being startled.

A necropsy performed by the Zoo Animal Health Facility showed the baby giraffe broke her neck.

“No other giraffe in the herd displayed any signs of trauma, and all have since returned to their normal routines without incident," the release from Zoo Miami states. "This has been a devastating loss, and all procedures are being carefully evaluated to help ensure the prevention of any similar incidents in the future."

Dead baby giraffe was the 60th born at Zoo Miami

Zoo Miami welcomed Saba as its 60th baby giraffe born at the zoo on Dec. 15, 2023, according to a previous release from Zoo Miami. In the wake of Saba's death, the zoo defended its care for giraffes, saying it has "an exceptional record."

Saba was on the small side for a giraffe calf, but her first check-up showed she was strong and healthy, the December release said. Giraffes give birth standing up, so she fell four to six feet to the ground when she first entered the world.

Giraffes are considered a vulnerable population by theInternational Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List with a declining population. Changes to their natural environment, hunting and human unrest are some factors that threaten the species.

