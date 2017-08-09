Is Baby Food the Key to the Perfect Margarita?

Could the secret to a great cocktail be … baby food?
Top mixologist Brian Van Flandern claims that pureed peaches make for the ultimate margarita. Other ingredients include top-shelf tequila, lime, egg white, and agave nectar.
The Doctors agree that this unusual recipe makes a tasty – and powerful – drink. “Goo goo gaga!” says Plastic Surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon. “I like this!”
To see if you agree, whip up a batch of your own peach margaritas! But this baby food recipe is strictly for the grown-ups.
