Is Baby Food the Key to the Perfect Margarita?

Could the secret to a great cocktail be … baby food?

Watch: Cocktails Without Regrets!

Top mixologist Brian Van Flandern claims that pureed peaches make for the ultimate margarita. Other ingredients include top-shelf tequila, lime, egg white, and agave nectar.

The Doctors agree that this unusual recipe makes a tasty – and powerful – drink. “Goo goo gaga!” says Plastic Surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon. “I like this!”

To see if you agree, whip up a batch of your own peach margaritas! But this baby food recipe is strictly for the grown-ups.