So That Baby Definitely Wasn't Crying On 'Walking Dead,' Right?

Oh, baby.

By all accounts, the most recent episode of “Walking Dead” was tragic (RIP Carl). But something about it bothered us even more than the loss of the younger Grimes (Chandler Riggs).

In the Season 8 midseason premiere on Sunday, Carl enjoyed a touching moment with his sister Judith (Chloe and Sophia Garcia-Frizzi), saying goodbye before his inevitable death from a zombie bite. He gave her his signature hat and told her that owning it was like having a part of their father with them at all times. Then he shared a few last words:

Before mom died, she told me that I was gonna beat this world.

Oh, God, we’re gonna start tearing up.

I didn’t.

No, please, Carl. Just stop.

But you will.

This is too much.

I know you will.

It’s an emotional moment from Carl.

Rick (Andrew Lincoln) was shook.

But Judith ... couldn’t really care less?

