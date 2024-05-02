Baby at center of Overland Park homicide investigation was malnourished: court docs

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A medical examiner has determined a baby at the center of a homicide investigation was malnourished, underdeveloped and died of an intestinal blockage.

Alexis Williams and Kevin Martenia both face first-degree murder and abuse charges.

Overland Park police responded to a report of a child not breathing last May at an Overland Park apartment.

Court papers filed with the charges, obtained by FOX4, show the child had obvious bruising and “little to no fat on her body.”

An autopsy also revealed a healed broken arm.

Both Williams and Martenia’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 15 at 9 a.m. in Johnson County District Court.

Both are being held on a $1 million bond.

