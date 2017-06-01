Baby Born with Life-Threatening Giant Tongue!

New parents Madison and Shannon were shocked when their daughter Paisley was born with a tongue so big that she could not breathe properly and doctors feared she might suffocate.

Following 2 separate surgeries to reduce the size of her tongue, little baby Paisley and her parents join The Doctors. The 16-month-old is now able to smile and eat more easily. Madison says her daughter, who has a rare condition called Beckwith-Wiedemann Syndrome, is doing great following her surgeries. She explains her daughter no longer has problems breathing or eating.

The Doctors explain that Beckwith-Wiedemann Syndrome can cause accelerated growth in other parts of the body as well. Babies with this rare condition are also more likely to develop tumors up to around age 8 and must be monitored closely. The condition occurs in 1 in 15,000 live births and happens more often with infants conceived through in vitro fertilization.

Despite her condition, her mom says Paisley has “a mouth on her” and they expect her to begin speaking her first words soon. Their main focus for Paisley is staying on top of her ultrasounds and making sure she’s able to enjoy everything that a 16-month-old should.

The Doctors wish Paisley and her parents continued health!