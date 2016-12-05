Baby on Board: Infant Born to Air Passenger in the Middle of a Flight

A Southwest Airlines plane had to be diverted Sunday after a baby was born mid-flight.

The flight from Philadelphia was headed to Orlando but when the expectant mom went into labor, the plane was diverted to Charleston, South Carolina.

The flight crew got on the intercom and asked if any doctors were on board.

The mother got lucky because two of the passengers were doctors and one was a nurse. Everyone did their part and raced into action during the birth.

When the plane landed, the baby was rushed to a nearby hospital. Officials say the flight and the remaining passengers arrived in Orlando just over an hour behind schedule.

