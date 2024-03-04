What should you do if a baby bird's nest has fallen to the ground?

The time-worn adage follows: "In like a lion; out like a lamb."

It's a fit-enough description of the stormy weather here in central Oklahoma during this month of the year. The ferocity of Oklahoma's winds is the foil to the silly notion that you're going to be able to successfully keep a hat on the top of your noggin. The other inescapable consequence of Oklahoma's violent wind storms is the catastrophic impact on the nests of our wild bird neighbors. This is the month when baby birds come crashing down to the ground.

A "hands off" approach is the recommended recourse. Likely as not, the parent birds will continue to care for the displaced nestlings even if their stick nest is blown to smithereens. I fully realize the well-meaning and heart-felt compassion of Oklahomans is going to view my advice with no small measure of skepticism (or scorn?), but I am sincere when I advocate a "no action" approach to this situation. While it may be sorely tempting to label the nestlings as "orphans," the actual truth is that everything will probably work out just fine without any active intervention from people taking on the role as "rescuers."

All those persons who have an interest in the health and well-being of wild birds are to be commended. I'm simply stating that a "best practices" approach is what is going to be best for the birds.

Neil Garrison was the longtime naturalist at a central Oklahoma nature center. His email is atlatlgarrison@hotmail.com.

Four American robin nestlings await their next meal.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Baby birds blown from a tree by Oklahoma wind not in need of rescue?