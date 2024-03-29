Baby animal — with a ‘distinctive coat’ — born at Florida zoo. See little one with mom

A baby animal with a “distinctive coat” was born at a Florida zoo, photos show.

The adorable little one — an endangered Malayan tapir — is covered in a pattern of “spots and stripes.” But it won’t look that way for long, according to ZooTampa at Lowry Park.

“The calf’s patterning will slowly change over the first six months of life to mirror the unique black and white pattern of its parents, Ubi and Albert,” the zoo wrote March 29 in a news release.

The small addition makes a big impact on its species, the Florida wildlife center said. ZooTampa at Lowry Park

Malayan tapirs are rainforest creatures related to horses and rhinos. The zoo’s newborn “is busy bonding and nursing alongside experienced mother, 18-year-old Ubi,” and pictures show the two spending precious moments together.

Ubi, who had been pregnant with the calf for about 13 months, gave birth overnight March 26. The two are healthy, and the zoo believes the small addition already makes a big impact.

“Malayan tapirs are endangered, and any addition is a significant conservation achievement,” Chris Massaro, senior vice president of zoological operations, said in the news release.

The Florida zoo said it welcomed a new addition with a “distinctive coat.” ZooTampa at Lowry Park

Malayan tapirs have pronounced snouts and can weigh up to 750 pounds. The animals are found in the wild in Central America, South America and Southeast Asia, where they are known to have large territories.

“This chunk of land is marked with urine and distinct paths that are created when these mammals bulldoze through the undergrowth,” the zoo wrote on its website. “Generally avid swimmers, tapirs use their aquatic abilities to escape predators but also to feed on the plants that grow there. They have poor vision, but they make up for it with their excellent hearing and smelling.”

The baby tapir doesn’t have a name yet, and the zoo didn’t share whether the animal was a boy or girl. McClatchy News reached out for more information and is awaiting a response.

