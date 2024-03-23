Baby among 5 hospitalized in South Side shooting, rollover crash: CPD
A suspect fired shots at a vehicle occupied by four adults and a newborn baby Saturday on the city's South Side. The victims' vehicle crashed while fleeing a shooter, police said.
Adrian Hallmark will replace 77-year-old Amedeo Felisa as CEO of Aston Martin no later than October 1, 2024.
This past week the first stadium built for women’s soccer opened its doors, packing the stands with fans eager to cheer on the home team: the Kansas City Current. As we sat there, 15 of the 17 original players from the first U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT), we couldn’t help but swell with immense pride. Look at how far our sport has come and how many women it has lifted along the way.
Arizona didn't wilt after Dayton cut a 17-point first-half deficit to three. As a result, the Wildcats became the first team to clinch a spot in the Sweet 16.
SAG-AFTRA announced on Friday night that its members approved new three-year contracts for voice actors working in TV animation. The contracts define voice actor as a term that "only includes humans" and set protections around AI, along with wage increases.
The madness continues with Second Round games in the men's NCAA tournament today.
Washington has a plan to avert a government shutdown but faces a gauntlet of procedural steps in the hours ahead before a stoppage can be averted at midnight on Friday.
Husqvarna reveals the Svartpilen 801, the successor to the 701 naked bikes that were discontinued after 2020. It will likely be followed by a Vitpilen 801.
The First Round of the women's NCAA tournament tips off today. Are you ready to tune in?
BMW says EVs, gas cars sharing same platform is the 'right solution' for customers; company is all-in on its two-pronged strategy.
Few missions more acutely embody the maxim “space is hard” than Atomos Space’s first demonstration mission, which the company has managed to pull back from the brink of disaster — more than once. The objectives of the mission are ambitious to the extreme: The two spacecraft — an orbital transfer vehicle called Quark-LITE and a target vehicle called Gluon — will eventually demonstrate extremely complex maneuvers including rendezvous, docking, orbital transfer and on-orbit refueling. The company has faced two main issues related to communications and the spacecraft rotation rate — and it’s (largely) solved both problems, despite enormous constraints, infrequent data packets and extremely limited bandwidth.
The SEC commissioner wants more power conference teams in the tournament and doesn't seem to care what that means for the little guy. The problem is that those small conference teams are what make March Madness so special.
The Chiefs gave L'Jarius Sneed the franchise tag this offseason.
Day 1 of Women’s March Madness delivered near-upsets, actual upsets and second-half comebacks.
The FBI investigation adds to the growing list of legal issues Boeing is facing.
The Walsh sisters are putting on a show at the NCAA championships.
Sabelenka faced one of her best friends in her return to the court.