    These Babies In Halloween Costumes Are As Adorable As It Gets

    Caroline Bologna

    If you need Halloween costume inspiration for your baby (or if you’re just looking for some adorable photos to comfort you in dark times), you’re in luck!

    HuffPost Parents rounded up 39 cute, creative and hilarious Halloween costumes for babies. Keep scrolling for pure joy!

    1 Chicken

    View photos
    (Jennifer Lewin)

    2 Gumball Machine

    View photos
    (Valerie Louthian)

    3 Avocado

    View photos
    (Via Costume Works)

    4 Kylo Ren

    View photos
    (Via Costume Works)

    5 Mario

    View photos
    (Via Costume Works)

    6 Peep

    View photos
    (Via Costume Works)

    7 Spider

    View photos
    (Nicole Nanni DeAngelo)

    8 Nemo

    View photos
    (Via Costume Works)

    9 Stay Puft Marshmallow Man

    View photos
    (Via Costume Works)

    10 Princess Tiana

    View photos
    (Via Costume Works)

    11 Russell from 'Up'

    View photos
    (Via Costume Works)

    12 Unicorn

    View photos
    (Julie Massana)

    13 Oogie Boogie

    View photos
    (Via Costume Works)

    14 Prince

    View photos
    (Stephanie Valverde)

    15 Winnie the Pooh

    View photos
    (Julia Duggan)

    16 Octopus

    View photos
    (Via Costume Works)

    17 Roseanne

    View photos
    (Jenn Lovell)

    18 Muhammad Ali

    View photos
    (Via Costume Works)

    19 Cup Noodles

    View photos
    (Via Costume Works)

    20 Frida Kahlo

    View photos
    (Liz Bautista)

    21 Elephant

    View photos
    (Ingrid Carney)

    22 Rosie the Riveter

    View photos
    (Elizabeth Sheagren Edsall)

    23 Pillsbury Doughboy Costume

    View photos
    (Via Costume Works)

    24 Astronaut

    View photos
    (Morgan Post)

    25 Cabbage Patch Doll

    View photos
    (Via Costume Works)

    26 Dobby

    View photos
    (Nicole King)

    27 Lion

    View photos
    (Via Costume Works)

    28 Padawan

    View photos
    (Melina Rojas)

    29 Peacock

    View photos
    (Via Costume Works)

    30 Ewok

    View photos
    (Ali Ashbacher)

    31 Elvis

    View photos
    (Maria Doan Trager)

    32 Spaghetti and Meatballs

    View photos
    (Julee Ann)

    33 Fall Tree

    View photos
    (Via Costume Works)

    34 Giraffe

    View photos
    (Via Costume Works)

    35 Cruella de Vil

    View photos
    (Via Costume Works)

    36 AJ and Blaze

    View photos
    (Via Costume Works)

    37 Hot Pepper

    View photos
    (Via Costume Works)

    38 Senior Citizen

    View photos
    (Via Costume Works)

    39 Minnie Mouse

    View photos
    (Via Costume Works)
    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.