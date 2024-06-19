'Babe, I killed somebody': Driver in deadly crash with bicyclists in Goodyear weeps in video

Goodyear police released a video on Tuesday that showed a man who collided with a group of bicyclists, killing two, weeping before the camera moments after the crash.

In the video, 26-year-old Pedro Quintana-Lujan is seen taking a selfie video of himself crying and pleading to his significant other that he caused an accident.

"I'm scared, babe. I hit a lot of people," Quintana-Lujan said.

Quintana-Lujan switched to the rear-facing camera and briefly showed the scene of several people lying in the roadway of the Cotton Lane Bridge on Feb. 25, 2023. The crash killed two people and injured 19.

"Babe, I killed somebody," Quintana-Lujan said after showing the scene, wiping his face with his hand and sobbing.

Shortly before 8 a.m. that day, Quintana-Lujan was traveling south on the bridge in his Ford F-250 when he collided with a group of bicyclists, according to court documents.

Quintana-Lujan told police that his steering locked when his vehicle drifted to the right and into the cyclists, according to court documents.

The driver told police he was traveling between 40 and 45 mph at the time of the collision.

Goodyear police Chief Santiago Rodriguez identified the two cyclists killed as 61-year-old Karen Malisa of Goodyear, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and 65-year-old David Kero, who was visiting from Michigan and died at the hospital.

In November 2023, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office concluded there wasn't enough evidence to pursue a felony conviction against Quintana-Lujan, allowing him to avoid charges.

An investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board found that despite the lack of a conviction, the vehicle driven by Quintana-Lujan was mechanically operational at the time of the collision.

Quintana-Lujan tested positive for a small amount of THC in his system and told investigators he used the drug the night before the crash.

