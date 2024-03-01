Baa-d Boys: Video Shows Escaped Goats Evading Police In Texas Neighborhood

A herd of goats made a mad dash away from an enclosure before trotting past police officers during a wild scene in a Texas community Tuesday.

The goats roamed the streets of Arlington after escaping from the enclosure in the Crystal Canyon Natural Area, a park where the city brought them to “help clear underbrush and other invasive plants” to reduce fire danger in the area, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Body camera footage shared by police shows officers helping to wrangle the herd as goats evade them and head down the street in one neighborhood.

“Oh, it’s a mess,” said one officer in the video as the herd darts off the road and onto grass past a police vehicle.

“Go, goats, go back to where you came from, please. Who knew we were goat wranglers, now?”

The goats trot down another road before being led off the street. The herd was eventually guided back to their enclosure, police said.

Officials believed that “a runner or a jogger” may have let the goats go, KTVT reported.

The herd is in the park as part of a partnership between the city and Open Space Development, a Texas company that says the goats “work exceptionally well in eradicating invasive species” in herds “professionally and humanely managed by a dedicated team.”

Officials told KTVT that the “brush-clearing” goats are expected to consume about 50 miles of brush over a two-week period.

WFAA reported the herd ended its getaway without injuries, and all goats “were ultimately accounted for.”

