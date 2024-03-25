B.C. police watchdog investigating after man found dead in Surrey

The Independent Investigation Office of B.C. is investigating the death of a man in Surrey Sunday afternoon. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press - image credit)

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) is investigating after police discovered a man dead in Surrey on Sunday.

According to a written statement from the IIO, police were called to a home in the area of 159A Street and 37 Avenue following reports of a domestic dispute.

Police units from the Surrey RCMP, Surrey Police Service and the Emergency Response Team were called to the scene, the statement said.

The man was found dead in the home from what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries, the statement said.

The IIO is a civilian-led police oversight agency that conducts investigations into incidents of serious harm or death that may be the consequence of police actions or inactions.

In an email to CBC News, Surrey RCMP said the incident concluded with no risk to the public. The IIO says there are no additional details they can provide at this time.

The IIO is appealing to the public for any information to help the investigation. People with information are asked to call the witness line at 1-855-446-8477.