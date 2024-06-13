Azov Brigade reacts to US lifting ban on sending weapons to the controversial Ukraine military unit
An officer in Ukraine's controversial Azov Brigade has spoken about the US decision to lift a ban on providing weapons and training to the military unit. The US had banned the regiment from using American weapons, citing the neo-Nazi ideology of some of its founders. The current members of the Azov Brigade reject accusations of extremism and any ties with far-right movements. (AP Video: Vasilisa Stepanenko)