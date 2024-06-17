Azle woman missing since May 27 found dead in back yard. Man charged with murder

A North Texas woman missing since May 27 was found dead last week in the back yard of a home, and investigators believe they know who killed her, according to a news release from Azle police.

The body of Heather Treibly was found June 12 in the 100 block of Ty Lane, according to police. Officers were dispatched there in response to a call about a “suspicious incident.” When they arrived, they found a body concealed in the back yard.

Investigators used unique tattoos described by the people who reported her missing to identify the body as that of Treibly, police wrote in the news release. They identified Shane Breshers, 52, as a primary suspect and arrested him on June 14 without incident.

Breshers was originally charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence, but police said he has since also been charged with murder.

Breshers’ attorney, Brian Goza, could not be reached by the Star-Telegram for comment Monday afternoon and he did not immediately respond to a voicemail.

Breshers is being held in the Tarrant County Jail on $650,000 bond, with $500,000 on the murder charge and $150,000 on the tampering with/fabricating evidence charge.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released autopsy information on Treibly, including the cause of death or the date investigators believe she died.

Police in Azle said they were assisted in their investigation by the Texas Rangers, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and the medical examiner’s office.