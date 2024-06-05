AZ GOP, conservative group say voter rolls aren't up to date. They want a court to change that

A new lawsuit alleges Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes has failed to adequately police the state's voter rolls, leaving at least a half million people on the lists who have either died or moved out of state.

The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court, seeks an injunction to compel Fontes to follow existing state procedures to ensure there are no dead or out-of-state individuals on the state's voter rolls. It also requests an injunction to design "reasonable and effective" procedures to ensure the voter list complies with the federal National Voter Registration Act.

Fontes' office declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

The complaint comes a month before voter registration closes for the July 30 primary election.

Why are conservatives suing Fontes?

The lawsuit was filed by Scot Mussi, president of the Arizona Free Enterprise Club; Gina Swoboda, the chair of the Republican Party of Arizona; and Steve Gaynor, a voter and an unsuccessful candidate for the GOP nomination for Arizona secretary of state in 2018.

The complaint revolves around repeated admissions from the Secretary of State's Office in reports to legislative leaders that the process for cleaning up the voter lists is "in development."

That lack of a clear process, the lawsuit charges, has allowed as many as 35,000 deceased Arizonans to remain on the rolls, based on an analysis the plaintiffs did that covered two years' worth of data ending in late November 2022.

How do election officials manage voter rolls?

The biggest bloc of unaccounted-for voters, however, appears to be voters who either moved out of state or failed to respond to notices from their local county recorders seeking to confirm they still lived at the address listed on the voter register.

Maricopa County sent out 720,000 confirmation notices in the two years examined by the plaintiffs, but there is no record of what action the county took with nearly 83% of them, the suit alleges. Although the county manages its registration lists, the ultimate responsibility rests with the secretary of state, according to federal law.

The failure to keep up-to-date voter rolls has numerous consequences, affecting not just the three individuals who filed the suit, but voters statewide, according to the complaint.

"In sum, based on Arizona's inaccurate voter rolls, plaintiffs' votes risk being diluted, and their confidence in elections is undermined, regardless of their political party or the political party of the candidate they vote for in an election," the suit states.

The case has been assigned to Magistrate Judge Eileen Willett in federal court in Phoenix.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: AZ GOP, Free Enterprise Club: Fontes hasn't kept voter rolls current