Ayotte says Morse 'ends his political career' questioning her conservative chops

Jun. 13—CONCORD — Republican candidate for governor Kelly Ayotte of Nashua said her primary foe, former Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, will "end his political career" by falsely questioning her conservative credentials.

"I have known Chuck a long time. It's a sad way for him to end his political career, but ... look at the representatives supporting me, I am a commonsense conservative, and I am going to continue this state down the path Governor (Chris) Sunnunu has and we are going to have an even brighter day ahead," Ayotte said.

In response, Morse said Ayotte served as a conservative as attorney general, but then she went down to Washington and became a political moderate who voted with Democrats on key issues in the U.S. Senate.

"It's clear Kelly Ayotte is avoiding New Hampshire voters and the debate stage because of her terrible record. Governor Chris Sununu followed a path blazed by conservative leaders like me, while Kelly's record is littered with bad policy choices and voting with Obama over 260 times," Morse said.

Surrounded by a large crowd of supporters and her extended family as she filed for the office, Ayotte, 55, said New Hampshire must reject her two Democratic opponents, Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington of Concord and former Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, who she claimed want to adopt policies that would turn this state into liberal Massachusetts.

She said affordable housing is the top economic issue facing the state and she would work to make the process to build even more "business friendly."

On abortion rights, Ayotte said she would veto any legislation that would further restrict legal access for women beyond the state law that prohibits the procedure after six months of pregnancy except in cases where the mother's health is at risk or the fetus has a fetal fatal anomaly.

She supported legislation (HB 1205) on its way to Sununu's desk that would ban trans girls from competing on female sports teams in public schools from grades 5-12.

