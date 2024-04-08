Axios CEO Jim VandeHei will headline UWO's commencement ceremonies

OSHKOSH ― One of the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh’s most recognizable alums is coming home.

Media entrepreneur and renowned journalist Jim VandeHei is set to provide two keynote addresses to highlight the university’s commencement ceremonies May 18 in Kolf Sports Center.

The university’s chief of staff Alex Hummel confirmed the news in a press statement ahead of next month’s spring commencement.

“Jim is a remarkable thinker, writer, leader and entrepreneur [and] his UWO education was an essential element in fueling a career and life that has led to interviews with presidents and the creation of companies redefining how our world receives and consumes news,” wrote Chancellor Andrew Leavitt.

“Jim’s curiosity, courage and creativity are of a type and a mix we hope to inspire in every UWO student. We are thrilled that he will share congratulations and a powerful message with thousands of UWO graduates, families and supporters on May 18 for another unforgettable commencement day.”

Born and raised in Oshkosh, VandeHei was a national political journalist for the Wall Street Journal before rising to prominence as a White House correspondent at the Washington Post.

VandeHei then co-founded political news agency Politico prior to creating another news website, Axios.

“Take away the UWO professors who took personal interest in developing me, and I would still be delivering pizzas,” VandeHei said. “Go Titans!”

VandeHei was also a featured Chancellor’s Executive Breakfast speaker last year.

