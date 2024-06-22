New axel will allow Tuscora Park's C.W. Parker Ferris wheel to resume operation

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ RTY officials say they think the 1926 C.W. Parker Ferris wheel at Tuscora Park may be back in operation in time for First Town Days in July.

The vintage amusement ride was completely rebuilt over a year ago under the direction of the Rotary Club of New Philadelphia and its nonprofit arm, RTY Inc., which operates the rides at Tuscora Park for the city. It operated for about a month in 2023 before it was shut down due to a noise. An inspection later revealed that the main axel was fractured.

Crews work on the the main axle of the Tuscora Park Ferris wheel, in New Philadelphia.

A new axel was recently installed.

Gradall Industries in New Philadelphia engineered, built and donated the new axel, which was installed by Dover Tank & Plate and C&G Erectors of Malvern.

Ferris wheel cars sit behind the baseball field at Tuscora Park while the main axle of the ride is serviced.

Gradall and Dover Tank & Plate used FEA (finite element analysis) to engineer the new axel, according to Rotarian Greg Rees, who spearheaded the reconstruction project. They tried different materials and designs on a computer to come up with a design.

The new axel is designed to last for 1 million cycles, he said. The old one, which lasted for 28 years, was designed for 12,000 cycles.

"It far exceeded the 12,000 cycles," Rees said. "We got our money's worth out of it."

New train ride

At the same time, RTY is awaiting delivery of a new train it purchased for Tuscora Park.

The train is being built in Texas, and the cars are currently in the paint process, Rees said. The project is running behind schedule because of the difficulty in finding skilled workers to do the job.

Work is performed on the Tuscora Park Ferris wheel June 17, in New Philadelphia.

The train, when completed, will be Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant, he said. It is being constructed so that two wheelchairs can be loaded on the train. The Ferris wheel will also be ADA compliant, he said.

Both the Ferris wheel and the train will have to be inspected before they can begin to operate.

