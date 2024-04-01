Awesome weather to start the week with more rain and storms to come

Central Florida will have some awesome weather over the next few days.

Our area will be partly cloudy and warm on Monday and Tuesday.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 85 degrees on Monday and near 90 degrees on Tuesday.

Read: Driver arrested after airboat flipped over after making sharp turn to see alligator

A front will move through our area Wednesday and bring a high chance for rain and storms.

The front will help to drop our temperatures on Thursday and into the weekend.

Read: Florida man rides 90 miles on bicycle to celebrate 90th birthday

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates: