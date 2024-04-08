'It's awesome': Cloudless day makes for perfect viewing of the eclipse in Peoria

PEORIA — In a spring that has provided more rain than sun, Peoria was blessed with a cloudless sky April 8, the day of the solar eclipse.

By 1 p.m. about 1,700 people were at the Peoria Riverfront Museum’s Solar Eclipse Watch Party, some peering up at the sky through protective glasses, and some just enjoying the festivities.

“This is the first eclipse I’ve ever seen. I’ve never been interested, I was always at work,” said Peoria resident Susan Jones, 67.

Jones attended the party with her family, and shortly before 1 p.m. she was sitting beneath a canopy with her 2-year-old grandson, occasionally stepping into the sun to check the progress of the eclipse. Though she was never interested in the past, Jones was beginning to understand the fuss.

“I think it’s awesome,” she said.

The dark curve of the moon became visible against the glow of the sun shortly after 1:45 p.m. Though Peoria was not in the path of totality, the view was still very good, with about 95% of the sun covered at the peak, shortly after 2 p.m.

The fact that the day was cloudless in Peoria may have made for better viewing than some communities in the path of totality, which ran a diagonal swath across the U.S. from Del Rio, Texas, to Houlton, Maine.

“Our planetarium director and CEO John Morris went down to Texas with a group of super donors,” said Riverfront Museum COO Matt Daughenbaugh. “The reason they went is because, statistically speaking, it had the highest probability for clear skies — and that’s turning out not to be the case.”

All was not lost, however, because in the path of totality, even with overcast skies, viewers experience some of the effects of the eclipse, said Daughenbaugh.

“The experience is going to be completely different from what we’re gonna see here. When they see totality there, it’s almost like shutting the lights off. While we will see it darken a bit, there it’s gonna be about two minutes where it will be like dusk, when the birds start singing, almost like it’s evening time.”

As the peak of the eclipse approached in Peoria, the sunny day dimmed and the air cooled.

“It just got colder, did you notice that?” said Sara Verghese while standing beside one of the solar telescopes set up on the museum plaza. People stood in line to catch a closer glimpse of the sun while docent Na’im Salahuddin helped them understand what they were seeing.

“Those tiny dark spots on the sun are where different chemical reactions are causing the surface of the sun to be cooler and not let out as much light,” he said. “They look small, but they still can be many, many hundreds of thousands of miles across.”

By 2:30 p.m., the sun's intensity began to return as the crowd had dispersed from the museum plaza.

A total solar eclipse won’t be visible in the contiguous U.S. again until 2044.

