'An awesome sight': Around Illinois, viewers enjoy sensation of the solar eclipse

Aron Ortiz had never experienced anything like Monday's solar eclipse.

So, when the 24-year-old nursing student from Chicago had some extra time between classes at the University of Illinois Springfield and an extra pair of eclipse glasses, he wanted to drink it in.

"My circumstances lined up, just like how the moon lined up to the sun, so I had to come see it," Ortiz said.

About 250 to 300 showed up at the University of Illinois Springfield watch party at the Student Union.

For some Springfield resident, total solar eclipse is 'twice-in-a-lifetime experience'

Lincoln Land Community College also hosted a watch party with live Facebook feeds from geology professor Samantha Reif.

Springfield was pegged at 96% to 97% totality as the moon eclipsed the sun, casting a shadow over the Earth, right around 2 p.m.

The eclipse's path of totality stretches from Texas up to Maine, making the bottom third of Illinois—including Carbondale, which drew 200,000 visitors for the celestial event in 2017—again one of the prime viewing spots.

John Lupton and his wife, Kathy LeComte, of Springfield made the trek to Cisne, in rural Wayne County. It was the second time since 2017 that the couple experienced a total solar eclipse.

From back left going clockwise, Laurie Burns, Michael Sneed, Josi Lynn Burns and Aidyn Sneed, all of Springfield, enjoy the partial solar eclipse at a watch party at the University of Illinois Springfield Monday, April 8, 2024.

In 2017, they were in Monroe County, Illinois.

"It was an awesome site," said Lupton, who maneuvered a camera and a telescope Monday. "You could see the corona (of the sun). You get that diamond ring effect.

"This one was definitely better because totality was longer."

Caitlin Darling, watching the eclipse with family among a group of 20 or so campers, said the corona appeared brighter than the 2017 eclipse, which she also saw in totality.

"I cried again," admitted Darling, who was at Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Park in southern Illinois. "I think everyone was emotional. People had goosebumps.

"You could hear people from the lakeshore cheering (when totality hit)."

Michael Sneed and his wife, Laurie Burns, brought their two kids, Josi Lynn Burns, 8, and Aidyn Sneed, 6, to the UIS watch party.

Laurie Burns said both kids have shown interest in the stars and the sun and the moon. The couple has also brought them to Star Parties at UIS where they get to look at planets and stars through the university's telescope.

"It's broadened their horizons, and they realize there's more out there than just here on this blue Earth," said Michael Sneed.

Linda and Chris Morrison of Springfield saw the 2017 eclipse out on their boat on Kentucky Lake.

This time they showed up at UIS with their granddaughter, Zev Morrison, a student at Lutheran High School, because it was closer.

"And we sold the boat," Chris Morrison said.

Eclipsing expectations: Why experts say this celestial event might make you gasp

Katie Pavelko, who helped coordinate the event with the Student Union and the UIS Astronomy Club, said the gathering was for people who couldn't travel but wanted the solar eclipse experience.

"I think people are looking for an opportunity to celebrate, just anything to bring joy in a world that isn't joyful at times," Pavelko said.

In 1869, Springfield was one of the epicenters for a total eclipse.

The Illinois State Journal, a forerunner of The State Journal-Register, reported that viewers mounted the cupola of what is now the Old State Capitol and the cupola of the Leland Hotel to get a better view. Because there were no eclipse glasses in the 19th century, those wanting to view the event used colored or smoked glass.

Among those safely viewing the skies Monday were students from Lindsay Elementary School.

Rachel Dyas, a spokeswoman for District 186, said the students had been doing age-appropriate work, including hands-on activities, leading up to the eclipse.

