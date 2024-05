TechCrunch

This week in AI, OpenAI once again dominated the news cycle (despite Google's best efforts) with a product launch, but also, with some palace intrigue. The company unveiled GPT-4o, its most capable generative model yet, and just days later effectively disbanded a team working on the problem of developing controls to prevent "superintelligent" AI systems from going rogue. Reporting -- including ours -- suggests that OpenAI deprioritized the team's safety research in favor of launching new products like the aforementioned GPT-4o, ultimately leading to the resignation of the team's two co-leads, Jan Leike and OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever.