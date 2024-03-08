“Make this go away”: ADEM hears Belle Mina community’s rock quarry concerns

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A small Limestone County community finally got to share their concerns in a long-awaited hearing over the possible building of a rock quarry there.

Some who live in the town of Belle Mina Thursday evening spoke with members of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) urging them to deny two proposed permits for the quarry.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office: One charged with murder after body found in Harvest

In a heavily anticipated meeting for the town’s residents, their messages for ADEM were focused on the health-related impacts of a rock quarry and many are pleading with the department to shut down those proposals.

Dozens of concerned citizens from the town and surrounding areas took to the stand to have their voices heard. “Make this rock quarry go away, we don’t need it in our community,” said Belle Mina resident Larry Fletcher.

According to ADEM, the only comments that’ll be considered are air and water-related concerns and how the quarry could affect the two.

Highlighted in those remarks from the residents were how the quarry would have dire implications on their health and how it would enable negative impacts on their lives and the future of their town.

HEMSI responding after car hits townhome on Town Madison Boulevard

“We have people in our community that have asthma, there are people who have went through cancer,” Fletcher told News 19. “It’s going to be more damaging to us rather than a benefit and this rock quarry is not going to enhance my community.”

Some say money is a big reason why they feel permits are being considered and believe the department is placing financial gains over their quality of life.

Lynn Battle a spokesperson with ADEM says comments are a top focus in the decision-making process adding the health concerns raised Thursday will be prioritized.

“ADEM is concerned about the citizens always and concerned about the public, but we do have our duty to look at air quality and water quality, and technical information to do our part in this process and that is what we will do,” Battle said.

Battle explained an official response to the comments will come at a later date, which also will be accompanied by a decision on those permits pertaining to the quarry. No official timeline has been set as to when that will be.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.