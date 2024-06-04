‘Be aware;’ Police issue warning after delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint in Trotwood

Police have issued a warning to restaurant owners and delivery drivers as someone has been robbing drivers at gunpoint in Trotwood.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell talks to one delivery driver about how these crimes affect everyone LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Police say in the last three weeks, at least two delivery drivers have been robbed at 304 Outer Belle Dr Apt. C in the Wingate Apartment Complex.

The person behind the crimes is using a fake phone number and a vacant apartment.

Some Wingate Apartment Complex residents were shocked to learn this is happening in the place they call home.

“I don’t want them to feel uncomfortable coming over here and not safe, I want them to feel safe to deliver food over here,” Zariah Sampson said.

